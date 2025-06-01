Will the UAE break OPEC?

Things will probably get still more fraught. The UAE cares less about low oil prices than Saudi Arabia. An economist at an Emirati bank says that the country needs them at just $50 a barrel to balance its books, whereas its bigger neighbour, which is spending lavishly on real-estate projects, requires them at $90 a barrel. In the five years to 2027 the UAE is slated to invest $62bn in new production, bringing its capacity to 5m b/d, up from 3.6m b/d in 2021; Adnoc, which pumps most of the territory’s oil, says that capacity has already almost hit the target for two years’ time. The uae’s OPEC quota has not kept up with this growth. Last year it negotiated a 300,000 b/d increase, to be phased in over 18 months. On May 28th OPEC+ postponed a more comprehensive revision of quotas—originally due this year—until 2027.