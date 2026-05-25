Will Trump bail out Iran’s regime?

Is that it? The American people are left to wonder as the terms of President Trump’s emerging “memorandum of understanding” with Iran leak to the press. While the U.S. can claim real achievements from 38 days of war, the job isn’t done and 47 days of cease-fire may deliver a strategic setback.
The preliminary deal, as mooted in the press, is for both sides to end their blockades, and perhaps for the U.S. to sweeten the pot financially, while talks on nuclear issues and further sanctions relief continue for 60 days or more. A U.S. official says, but Iranian officials deny, that the regime gave assurances a final deal would include “disposal” of its enriched uranium.
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The basic problem lies with ending U.S. pressure before dismantling the nuclear program. If the blockade ends and Iran can sell its oil, all that’s left to coerce it into nuclear concessions is the threat of renewed war.