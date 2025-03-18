Will Trump’s tariffs turbocharge foreign investment in America?

Based on our panel, four groups of foreign firms look particularly vulnerable (see chart 2). The first is drugmakers, such as Novo Nordisk and Roche. America, the world’s biggest health-care market by far, accounts for more than two-fifths of their sales but less than a third of their costs. Manufacturers of electronics, including TSMC and Samsung, also seem exposed, as do European luxury giants like LVMH. Foreign carmarkers are at risk, too, though to varying degrees. Some, such as Porsche, import all the cars they sell in America, according to Bernstein, a broker. Others, such as BMW and Mercedes, have American factories that produce suvs, many of which are sold to locals.