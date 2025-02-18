Will Ukraine be Trump’s Vietnam?
William McGurn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Feb 2025, 07:31 AM IST
SummaryConsider the 1973 Paris Peace Accords. Kissinger won a Nobel Prize, but Saigon fell.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Just before Donald Trump’s inauguration, Steve Bannon warned his former boss in Politico that Ukraine could turn into “Trump’s Vietnam." Mr. Bannon is correct. But not for the reasons he thinks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less