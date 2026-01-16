Wine sales fell again in 2025. The bottom may finally be in sight.
Summary
Revenue fell to about $74.3 billion in 2025 from $75.5 billion a year earlier, continuing a trajectory that began in 2020, according to a new report.
The U.S. wine industry racked up another bad year in 2025, with revenue falling to about $74.3 billion from $75.5 billion a year earlier, continuing a trajectory that began after 2020, according to an annual report from Silicon Valley Bank published Thursday.
