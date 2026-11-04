With an eye on America, China is beefing up its AI-controlled labs

Stacks like this have two layers. The first is the brains. In April the Chinese Academy of Sciences launched a platform, often dubbed an “AI scientist”, that is available to hundreds of universities and laboratories in China. It is called ScienceOne (the Chinese name is Panshi, meaning “Bedrock”) and resembles a chatbot. It includes models, or agents, trained on academic reports and non-text data, such as waveforms used to measure seismic vibrations. They can perform hundreds of tasks, like working out the sequences of amino acids in proteins, state media say. China’s scientific models still tend to lag behind America’s. But a researcher at the University of Hong Kong who uses ScienceOne praises its bundle of scientific datasets, AI agents and computing power. “I don’t see anything like it in the US,” he says.