With an eye on America, China is beefing up its AI-controlled labs

In a laboratory in Shenzhen, a city in southern China, hundreds of mechanical limbs dance alongside each other in search of scientific discoveries. Few humans are involved. Instead the machines are directed by artificial intelligence. An AI model devises a hypothesis, instructs robots to test it and records the results to improve its next experiment. The autonomous facility, which is owned by a drug-discovery firm called XtalPi, runs around the clock to discover new medicines. During a visit early this year, China’s prime minister, Li Qiang, gushed that innovation like this was “the key to winning the future”.