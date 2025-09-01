With another government on the brink of collapse, is France the new Italy?
Stacy Meichtry , Noemie Bisserbe , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Summary
France is reaching a level of fiscal and political dysfunction reminiscent of its Southern European neighbor a decade ago.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is a country in the European Union saddled with a massive debt pile, rising borrowing costs and governments that collapse in a matter of months—and it’s not Italy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story