With another government on the brink of collapse, is France the new Italy?

Last year, France was forced into a series of embarrassing corrections to its budget deficit. The national statistics agency widened France’s 2023 deficit to 5.5% of economic output, compared with the government’s forecast of 4.9%. Weeks later, the government had to revise its forecast for its deficit in 2024, raising it to 5.1% of economic output from 4.4%. Ratings firm S&P responded by downgrading France. Conservative lawmakers threatened to help take down the government if it didn’t make more of an effort to rein in spending.