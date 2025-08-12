With billions at risk, Nvidia CEO buys his way out of the trade battle
Lingling Wei , Raffaele Huang , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 12 Aug 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Summary
Jensen Huang tried diplomacy to sell chips in China, but it took a last-minute deal with the White House.
Jensen Huang, chief executive of California-based chip designer Nvidia, worked for months behind the scenes in Washington and Beijing to protect tens of billions of dollars in future sales from the heated U.S.-China trade rivalry.
