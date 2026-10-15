With China facing more trade barriers, it can’t afford to lose Europe

China is going along with a European Union plan to cap hybrid-vehicle imports, which bloc officials said should cut their volume by more than half after talks last week in Beijing. The move will offer some protection to European carmakers, including Volkswagen and Fiat-maker Stellantis, easing frustration in Europe over the flood of Chinese auto imports. Beijing feared the mounting concerns were finally pushing European officials toward concerted action, particularly after France and Germany moved toward a common approach on the issue.