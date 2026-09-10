With close calls on US warships, Iran shows new appetite for escalation

Iran is increasingly trying to escalate its conflict with the U.S. as it seeks to break a stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz that is strangling its economy.
Iran is increasingly trying to escalate its conflict with the U.S. as it seeks to break a stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz that is strangling its economy.
At least three times in the past week, Iranian forces have launched missiles at American warships, including an aircraft carrier, taking direct aim at the U.S. Navy in a way it hasn’t done since the start of the war. Iran also fired a large missile salvo at U.S. forces stationed in Jordan on Wednesday.
At least three times in the past week, Iranian forces have launched missiles at American warships, including an aircraft carrier, taking direct aim at the U.S. Navy in a way it hasn’t done since the start of the war. Iran also fired a large missile salvo at U.S. forces stationed in Jordan on Wednesday.
The attempted strikes on warships have led to much closer calls than previous attempts, with Iran using maneuverable warheads, people familiar with the attacks said.
The warships evaded the attacks, said U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East. Still, the attacks have left American officials increasingly concerned that Iran has improved its ability to target ships, perhaps with help from Russia or China, the people said.
The attacks are pushing the war into a more perilous phase. A hit on an American warship would almost certainly trigger a fierce U.S. response and risk reigniting a full-scale war.
The gamble is a significant step up from the measured attacks Iran has been carrying out for weeks against commercial ships in the strait and less sensitive U.S. targets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
Iran continued to fire at U.S. warships even after the U.S. struck Iranian tankers in response.
The U.S. began attacking Iranian tankers as part of a new strategy to crack down on Iran’s ability to ship oil, according to U.S. officials. Photo: U.S. Central Command
Iran has grown more aggressive as the vise around its economy tightens. Nineteen U.S. Navy ships are enforcing a blockade that has shut down its oil exports. New U.S. sanctions have disrupted Tehran’s finances, sending its currency tumbling and forcing cuts to fuel subsidies.
“Iran is escalating because they don’t see other options,” said Marc Sievers, a former U.S. ambassador to Oman, which sits across the Strait of Hormuz. “They’re under tremendous pressure from the blockade and the new sanctions.”
For Tehran, the aim is less to match U.S. military power than to make the status quo untenable, analysts said.
Washington can destroy launchers and clear mines, but Tehran’s threats to warships and commerce are aimed at forcing the U.S. to use up its shrinking inventories of missile interceptors to defend its assets and repeatedly weigh the price of retaliation.
Iran has carried out the attacks on the warships with medium-range ballistic missiles, which travel hundreds of miles at extremely high speeds, launched from various sites within Iran, the people familiar with the attacks said.
The missiles have been armed with advanced technologies and are capable of maneuvering in flight toward moving targets, making them a greater threat than other Iranian weapons, the people said.
Iran may see value even in the risks that would accompany a successful strike on a U.S. warship, said Alice Gower, partner at Azure Strategy, a political-risk advisory firm in London. Damaging an American vessel could rattle markets and Gulf states, while forcing President Trump to choose between a costly retaliation and appearing weak ahead of the midterm elections.
“In both cases, Iran sees an upside,” she said.
The attacks are unlikely to affect the strength of the U.S. blockade, which could be moved farther from Iran without compromising its effectiveness, former officials and analysts said.
“Certainly the defense of the ships is a primary consideration,” said retired Vice Adm. John Miller, who commanded U.S. naval forces in the Middle East. “We can move our ships farther away if we think they’re in some sort of danger and still maintain the blockade.”
The new round of fighting began at the end of August, when U.S. forces struck Iranian targets after Tehran tried to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated against U.S. forces and oil tankers.
The renewed attacks shattered a month of relative calm in the conflict, sent oil prices sharply higher and heightened the risk of drawing regional states deeper into the conflict.
On Wednesday, U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, which is affiliated with the Royal Navy, said it had received reports of several merchant ships struck in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which are located on either side of the strait.
Tehran has said it would act against threats and has announced plans for a new “exclusion zone” around the approaches to Hormuz, where Iran would seek to restrict shipping.
“This battle will continue,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday.
There are also clear signs the economic pressure fueling Iran’s escalatory shift is mounting.
The U.S. naval blockade has strangled Iranian oil exports from the Persian Gulf and Tehran’s offshore stockpiles feeding China are running out fast. No Iranian crude has crossed the blockade since it was reinstated by the U.S. Navy in mid-July, according to ship tracker Kpler.
The squeeze is depriving Tehran of its main source of foreign currency, exacerbating the economic crisis as the value of the Iranian rial plunges and inflation runs at more than 80% year-over-year. The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 5.4% economic contraction this year, the country’s worst since the 1980s.
At the same time, other Gulf producers have kept significant volumes flowing despite the conflict. The U.S. is guiding convoys through the Strait of Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are routing more crude through pipelines that bypass the waterway.
That makes Hormuz even more important to Tehran’s hard-liners. If they lose an already weakened ability to disrupt traffic through the waterway, they lose one of the few remaining ways to impose costs on the U.S. and its regional partners.
Maintaining the ability to threaten the strait—and the American military forces needed to protect it—remains central both to Iran’s military strategy and to its bargaining position in any future talks.
“Hormuz is an immediate concern and the primary battlefield, but it is also the greatest point of leverage that Tehran has,” Gower said. “It is not going to be easily given up. It is the jewel in the crown.”
That dynamic also raises the risk of drawing Gulf states deeper into the conflict, as they absorb mounting economic and security costs from a confrontation they are trying to avoid.
“The more Washington attacks Iranian energy exports, the greater the incentive for Iran to make the costs of the conflict felt beyond its own borders,” Gower said.
Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com, Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com and Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com