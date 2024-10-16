With Eras Tour book, Taylor Swift offers up a holiday surprise
Taylor Swift is closing the biggest chapter of her career—her mammoth “Eras Tour," which began in March 2023 and ends in December—with a 256-page book.The pop singer on Tuesday announced an Eras Tour retrospective tome, “The Official Eras Tour Book," putting a bow on what’s become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. The new hardcover coffee-table book will include personal reflections written by Swift and more than 500 images, including exclusive performance and backstage shots. In addition, Swift is releasing vinyl and CD editions of “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," the expanded version of her latest album. Both will be available exclusively via Target on Nov. 29.The new merchandise comes as Swift returns to the U.S. to complete the final leg of her Eras Tour, the first concert trek to generate over $1 billion in ticket revenue. Having taken a two-month breather after a European run, Swift performs at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, followed by engagements in New Orleans and Indianapolis, finishing her tour—after more than a year and a half—in Vancouver on Dec. 8.