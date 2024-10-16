With Eras Tour book, Taylor Swift offers up a holiday surprise

“Taylor Swift has entered her novelist era," jokes Nate Sloan, co-host of “Switched on Pop," a podcast about pop music. “Swift is hardly the first pop star to flog a tour book. Madonna, Janet Jackson and many others established that particular play decades ago," he says. “Still, the role of the book in the contemporary music industry is far different than it was even 20 years ago. In a time of digital ephemera, fans crave something physical."Music fans routinely complain about the dearth of huge cultural events shared by everyone in the digital age—but Swift’s Eras Tour has been exactly that, a monocultural moment on par with Michael Jackson’s heyday in the 1980s or even the Beatles in the 1960s. Besides fueling a mania among fans, who, among other things, single-handedly revived friendship bracelets and inspired the Gannett newspaper chain to hire a Taylor Swift reporter, the Eras Tour has been an economic juggernaut, injecting stimulus into cities in the U.S. and abroad via hotel reservations, plane tickets, restaurants and other kinds of consumer spending.“As long as there are ‘superfans,’ there will be a certain percentage of an artist-following that will find a way to purchase any item an artist offers—almost regardless of price," says Bill Werde, director of the Bandier music-business program at Syracuse University and author of the industry newsletter Full Rate No Cap.