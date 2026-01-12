With Fed in the crosshairs, Trump the ‘everywhere’ president tests the ‘everything’ rally
The Fed is the latest in a flurry of targets of Trump's ire of late, following statements regarding mortgage bond purchases entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an attempt to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, and a push for a massive $500 billion increase in defense spending.
The dollar fell the most in three weeks in overnight trading, while Treasury bond yields retreated and gold soared to a fresh record high as global markets reacted to a U.S. Justice Department probe into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and a new series of interventions from President Donald Trump.