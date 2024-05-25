Without realising it, Britain has become a nation of immigrants

Too little research has been done on where foreign-born people live in Britain and how the pattern is changing. But much work has been done on ethnic-minority groups, and the results are striking. Gemma Catney, a geographer at Queen’s University in Belfast, has shown that every ethnic group in England and Wales became less segregated in the decade before the 2021 census (and also in the decades before the 2011 and 2001 censuses). Some places, such as the London boroughs of Brent and Newham, contain few white Britons. But they do not contain huge populations of one other group. Rather, they are diverse. In Newham no ethnic group accounts for more than one-sixth of the population.