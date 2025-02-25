Without US aid, Ukraine would lose some of its most sophisticated weapons
Michael R. Gordon , Alistair MacDonald , Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal
SummaryKyiv could find itself short of ammunition and unable to use some weaponry as soon as the summer if President Trump cuts off U.S. supplies.
KYIV—Without U.S. military aid, Ukraine has enough weapons to keep fighting at its current pace until the summer, current and former Western officials said. After that, Kyiv could find itself short of ammunition and unable to use some of its most sophisticated weaponry.
