World Bank sees US growth rate halving as tariffs slow global economy
Summary
The world’s largest economy is expected to grow by just 1.4% in 2025, a sharp deceleration from the 2.8% expansion recorded in 2024.
The World Bank warned that the slowdown in both the U.S. and global economies could be more severe if tariffs were increased further.
