World Cup puts Mexico’s cartel crisis on the global stage

ZAPOPAN, Mexico—In this upscale, leafy suburb of Guadalajara, where manicured lawns sit near high-end shopping centers, 89 bags of human remains have been found in the past year, dumped in ravines or dug up from unmarked graves.
A few miles from those macabre discoveries, soccer fans will pour into the volcano-shaped Akron Stadium, just outside Guadalajara, for the first of four World Cup matches that will be played there, beginning Thursday.
Four months after a spasm of cartel violence paralyzed Guadalajara and the surrounding state of Jalisco, Mexican authorities are mounting a multimillion-dollar security dragnet to convince the world the tournament is safe. Guadalajara is particularly sensitive, located in the namesake state of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel—one of the biggest, most violent organized-crime groups in the country.