World leaders almost all agree on one thing: The UN is failing

War has added impetus this year to a perennial call by vocal world leaders to loosen the grip over the United Nations held by the U.S., Russia and three other countries.
At the 193-member United Nations, power is highly concentrated between the five nations that hold veto authority on its governing Security Council, meaning any one of them can block international criticism of their activities. Increasingly, other big nations, including India, Brazil, Turkey and Nigeria, that represent growing shares of the global economy and population are voicing criticism of the so-called Security Council P5, which also includes China, France and the U.K.