World leaders almost all agree on one thing: The UN is failing

The U.S. bombing of Iran this year and its military arrest of Venezuela’s president are widely seen by U.N. members as violations of the world body’s foundational charter that forbids attack on fellow members. Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine is viewed in the same way, and part of a pattern toward might-makes-right led by countries that gained power as victors in World War II and led creation of the U.N. as avowed defenders of global peace.