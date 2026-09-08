World leaders are losing their terror of nuclear war

America long worked to stop new countries from joining the nuclear club, though for reasons of realpolitik it forgave India, Israel and Pakistan after they built nukes. Mr Trump’s views of nuclear arms races are hard to pin down. While still a candidate for the presidency in 2016 he said that it might be better for Japan to have nuclear weapons to deter North Korea than for it to rely on America for help. Now, in his second presidency, he has sought to sell nuclear technologies to such partners as Saudi Arabia and South Korea with fewer limits or safeguards than were seen in previous, similar deals. At home Mr Trump has pledged to build a “Golden Dome” interceptor system to shield America from missile attack. Belying the apparent sincerity of that ambition, he repeatedly picks fights with Canada, whose territory is needed for the radar stations that would make such a shield fully effective.