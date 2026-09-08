World leaders are losing their terror of nuclear war

FEAR CAN paralyse, but sometimes it saves the world. More than once in the cold war a shared dread of nuclear annihilation led American and Soviet leaders to pause and seek better ways to manage arsenals whose power defied decency and reason. Sometimes the terror felt by superpower rivals averted imminent disaster, as when John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev overruled their hardline counsellors to end the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. On other occasions the salutary effects of fear took longer to show themselves. A film, “The Brink of War”, has just been released to mark the 40th anniversary of a meeting between Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, in Reykjavik. Held in a cramped, reputedly haunted seaside house, the summit was intense and claustrophobic. Diplomats who took part recalled the two officers, one American and one Russian, who stood outside the leaders’ meeting room holding the “footballs” that controlled 60,000 nuclear warheads between them.