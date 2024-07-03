World’s ‘most successful’ political party stares at sweeping defeat in UK polls
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
SummaryAfter 14 years in power, Britain’s Conservative Party looks like it’s headed into the electoral wilderness.
LONDON—By Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will almost certainly be drummed out of Downing Street and his ruling Conservative Party facing its deepest hole in more than a century.
