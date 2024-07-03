For the Tories, the looming defeat caps more than a decade in power that has seen five prime ministers and dramatic moments such as Britain’s vote in 2016 to leave the European Union. Ever since, the British economy has struggled, hurt further by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. And the party has often been riven by conflict and buffeted by scandal. Party lawmakers are now bracing for at best five years in opposition and at worst internal divisions that could tear it apart.