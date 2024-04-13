Would America dare to bring down a Chinese bank?
Summary
- Janet Yellen promises sanctions for those supporting Vladimir Putin’s war.
If any politician has the demeanour to ease tensions with Beijing, it is Janet Yellen. America’s treasury secretary comes across as a twinkly eyed professor, rather than a foreign-policy hawk. Sure enough, she used a recent trip to China, which ended on April 9th, to praise the “stronger footing" that Sino-American relations are now on compared with a year ago. Ms Yellen was not merely there to extend an olive branch, however. She also carried a warning for China’s banks: those that help “channel military or dual-use goods to Russia’s defence-industrial base expose themselves to the risk of US sanctions".