Would America dare to bring down a Chinese bank?

And so America can get foreign banks to enforce its sanctions, even if their own governments do not. Its efforts to do so are far from perfect: private outfits that are friendly to Iran, for instance, might be happy to risk losing access to dollars in return for the chance to carry on doing business there. But even they—or, say, a small Chinese bank—might think twice about risking the same treatment as ABLV. Since the White House issued an executive order in December authorising the Treasury to go after those aiding Russian defence firms, Chinese banks have reportedly been pruning their relationships with such clients.