Would an all-out trade war be better?

This time round, America’s trading partners have judged that tit-for-tat responses would lead to escalation and self-harm. Why should they take the pain of retaliation in an attempt to make Americans see sense? The deterioration in global trading conditions is an American problem. It is Mr Trump who has ramped up tariffs, and border taxes are largely paid by domestic consumers. On top of this, the country’s politicians have the capacity to end the conflict. Mr Trump is making use of powers that he argues Congress has delegated to the White House. The Supreme Court may soon decide that he is wrong. In November it will hear arguments over the legal basis for many of his border taxes—the citation of two national emergencies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. However, a defeat would not be the end of Mr Trump’s crusade. His lawyers would root around in the statute books in order to find other grounds for his levies. Americans, then, have the solution within their grasp: simply vote for a free-trading president in 2028, even if tariffs cause only gradual decline, rather than outright catastrophe.