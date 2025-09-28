Xi is chasing a huge concession from Trump: Opposing Taiwan independence

A recent deal brokered by Trump and Xi for the sale of social-media app TikTok to U.S. investors has paved the way for a series of high-level talks. The two leaders plan to meet at the coming Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit in South Korea, with potential follow-up visits to Beijing by Trump in early 2026 and to the U.S. by Xi that December. However, this engagement remains tentative, people close to the White House say, as Trump’s trip to China hinges on Beijing’s cooperation on trade and efforts to curb the flow of substances that make fentanyl.