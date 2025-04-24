Xi is ratcheting up China’s pain threshold for a long fight with Trump
Josh Chin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Apr 2025, 08:54 AM IST
SummaryPresident Trump is facing an adversary who has armed his country to play a long and potentially painful game in its contest with the U.S.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As President Trump tries to play hardball in his trade war with Xi Jinping, he faces an adversary who has armed China to play a long and potentially painful game in its contest with the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less