President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent their first day of bilateral talks on Thursday showing an eagerness to manage the economic rivalry between their countries.
Xi issues Taiwan warning at summit with Trump. What it means for trade.
SummaryTrump talked about economic opportunities, and Xi held out the possibility of U.S. companies enjoying “even broader prospects in China.”
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spent their first day of bilateral talks on Thursday showing an eagerness to manage the economic rivalry between their countries.
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