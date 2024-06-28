Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building "bridges" in the global economy as Beijing struggles with economic and security disputes with its neighbours and trading partners around the world, newswire Reuters has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China will never abandon the road of peaceful development, the report quoted Xi from a conference commemorating the first formulation of China's guiding principles for foreign affairs 70 years ago.

China will also not become a "strong" state that would try to dominate others, Xi told the conference attendees, including former Myanmar President Thein Sein and former General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nong Duc Manh, the report stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Facing the history of peace or war, prosperity or unity or confrontation, more than ever before, we need to carry forward the spirit and connotation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," Xi said.

The Five Principles first appeared in a 1954 pact with India over the Himalayan border. The report said Indian officials were absent from the front row of the audience reserved for guests of honour.

Since the 1950s, China's ruling Communist Party has gone from not being recognised by the United Nations to boasting the biggest diplomatic footprint in the world and presiding over the second-biggest economy.

Beijing now signals a desire for other countries to see it as a diplomatic heavyweight, even as other countries accuse it of economic coercion and unfair competition.

After China brokered an unexpected detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, said the country would continue to play a constructive role in handling global issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Beijing's unwillingness to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pursuit of a "no-limits partnership" with Moscow acts as a hurdle to its ambition. China even skipped a peace conference in Switzerland earlier this month.

Rising tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, with claims of Vietnam, have also led the US to remind Beijing that the mutual defence treaty obligations it has with the Philippines are inflexible.

China's trade ties with the European Union have also come under strain as it plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EU accuses China of flooding its market with cheap EVs produced by Chinese automakers that have benefited from heavy state subsidies, the report said.

"In the era of economic globalisation, what we need is not to create chasms of division, but to build bridges of communication, and not raise the iron curtain of confrontation but to pave the way of cooperation," Xi was quoted.

