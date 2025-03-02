Xi Jinping has much to worry about in 2025
The Economist 5 min read 02 Mar 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Summary
- A struggling economy, rising social tensions and Donald Trump will test China’s leader
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SOON AFTER he took power in 2012, Xi Jinping urged caution about China’s prospects. “The further our cause advances," he told fellow leaders, “the more new situations and problems will arise, the more risks and challenges we will face and the more unforeseen events we will encounter." As China’s economy flounders and social tensions increase—and with Donald Trump about to enter the White House—the coming year will be full of the kind of difficulties Mr Xi feared.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less