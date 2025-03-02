Xi Jinping has much to worry about in 2025

In 2025 expect the term “social work" to feature prominently in party rhetoric. This is not so much about providing services for people in need, but about ensuring order by strengthening the party’s grassroots control. Mr Xi set the tone in November at the first meeting of the Central Social Work Department. He said its functions were “vital to the party’s long-term governance" and to “social harmony and stability". The department’s work could entail reinforcing efforts to ensure that party committees use their voices in the management of private firms, and that they keep the authorities informed of anything that could trigger unrest. With many firms cutting wages or laying people off, the party wants eyes and ears in every workplace.