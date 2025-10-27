Xi Jinping is at his boldest and brashest. How will Donald Trump fare this week?

Perhaps it is unsurprising that Mr Xi’s tone also appears to have become more imperious. The word that has declined the most in usage is “hope", down to 24% this year from 47% in 2013. Now he likes to “govern" things (11% to 29%). Mr Xi also “cares" less than before (19% to 9%). “The people can eat with peace of mind, that is what I care about most," he told a shopkeeper in 2013. No such display of fellowship with the people took place this year. Mr Xi now feels less of a need to “strive" (53% to 38%) or to “believe" (21% to 8%), but more of a desire to “defend" (2% to 17%) and “protect" (35% to 49%). He sees fewer “problems" (52% to 36%) in China today than he used to, and greater “order" (4% to 17%).