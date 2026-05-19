Xi Jinping is now the world leader he wanted to be, but it has come at a cost

The arrival Tuesday of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing will mark a watershed moment for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, one that he has pursued since taking power in 2012—and bet his country’s future to achieve.
Welcoming Moscow’s ruler just days after President Trump’s motorcade swept out of the Chinese capital represents, for Xi, a vindication of 14 years of relentless economic competition with the U.S. and his strategic embrace of the Kremlin through the Ukraine war. No Chinese leader before him has staged back-to-back state visits in the same month from a sitting American president and a sitting Russian president.
With the dueling visits, “Xi is sending the message that ‘I’ve established parity with Trump. I made no concessions to Trump, and I’m still maintaining my basic foreign policy, which is supportive of Russia, Iran and North Korea,’” said Stephen Hadley, national-security adviser to former President George W. Bush.