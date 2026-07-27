Xi Jinping, pioneering venture capitalist

When CXMT listed on July 27th, the Chinese government experienced what Silicon Valley types call “a sudden wealth event”. The computer-memory chipmaker raised 57.9bn yuan ($8.6bn) at 8.66 yuan per share in a blockbuster initial public offering. Shares in CXMT closed after its first day of trading on Shanghai’s STAR Market at 49 yuan, an increase of 470%, valuing the firm at a hulking 3.3trn yuan. That makes CXMT China’s most valuable company listed on the mainland, and its IPO the largest in Asia this year. Good news for CXMT’s largest equity owner, and its earliest investor: the Chinese government.
Xi Jinping, China’s president, has emerged in recent years as the country’s most important venture capitalist. He has bet big on the Chinese economy becoming a high-tech powerhouse, pouring state cash into green energy, electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing. His administration has backed firms making batteries, drones and even flying cars. By late 2024 his government had committed some 12trn yuan across more than 2,000 state-backed vehicles known as guidance funds. He is credited with steely patience and impressive foresight: the first big infusions of cash into China’s innovation machine happened a decade ago, about as long as the life cycle of a typical VC fund.