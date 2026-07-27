Xi Jinping, pioneering venture capitalist

Even if China VC had more star firms and less graft, it lacks buyers with deep pockets. Private investors in China appear not to have the funds to buy successful firms from the government. The STAR 50 Index has fallen by 16% since the start of the month, prompting concern that investors were pulling out cash to buy CXMT stock. State-backed funds pumped $9bn into public markets to halt the slide. Many of CXMT’s largest investors face a three-year wait before they can offload their shares. Fortunately for Mr Xi, like many VCs, he gets to mark the value of his own portfolio assets. And they will presumably be scored on political benchmarks, not financial ones.