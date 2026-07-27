Xi Jinping, pioneering venture capitalist

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has emerged in recent years as the country’s most important venture capitalist. He has bet big on the Chinese economy becoming a high-tech powerhouse, pouring state cash into green energy, electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing. His administration has backed firms making batteries, drones and even flying cars. By late 2024 his government had committed some 12trn yuan across more than 2,000 state-backed vehicles known as guidance funds. He is credited with steely patience and impressive foresight: the first big infusions of cash into China’s innovation machine happened a decade ago, about as long as the life cycle of a typical VC fund.