Xi Jinping’s anti-American party

There is also a new-found unity opposing sanctions, including the extraterritorial threat America uses to sever individuals, firms and countries from the dollar-based financial system and tech platforms. Once these were mostly feared by pariahs and rogue states. Mr Trump wields them with ever less restraint and without a predictable legal process or institutional framework. Russia, and increasingly China, are already moving away from dollar payments. Building a trusted, efficient alternative international system is daunting, perhaps impossible, especially for regimes without the rule of law. But more and more countries are interested in exploring options other than America’s dollar system. Even Europe is promoting a “global euro". And fewer countries will be interested in enforcing American sanctions on its behalf.