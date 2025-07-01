Xi Jinping’s futile war on price wars

Is the government trying to repeat this trick? As well as rebuking carmakers for giving customers too good a deal, it has told the solar-panel industry to exercise “self-discipline". At the end of last year, 33 panelmakers duly pledged to set a ceiling on production and a floor under prices. The government has also tried to prevent the “blind expansion" of steelmaking by insisting on the “three don’ts": don’t produce anything without an order, don’t sell at a loss and don’t ship without sure payment. E-commerce platforms have been encouraged to reduce pressure on merchants. They have, for example, phased out refund policies that allowed customers to get their money back without returning the goods. Local governments have also been told not to go too far in their efforts to promote investment or shield local champions from competition. According to Thomas Gatley of Gavekal Dragonomics, a consultancy, listed firms on China’s mainland (which number over 6,300) reported receiving 195bn yuan ($27bn) in subsidies last year, some 13% less than the year before.