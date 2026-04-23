Xi Jinping wants a powerful currency. America’s war has helped

China’s leaders seem newly optimistic about the yuan’s prospects beyond the mainland. They have long been keen to ease their dependence on the American dollar for international transactions. Yet progress has been uneven. In recent years they have built their own conventional and digital payment rails, bypassing the main dollar-centric financial infrastructure. And thanks to a shortage of borrowers at home, China can offer soothing interest rates to those abroad. Xi Jinping, China’s leader, has said the country must have a “powerful” currency. The yuan is still far from that. But it is becoming something else: a source of comfort for countries and firms disconcerted by America’s haphazard stewardship of the truly powerful dollar.