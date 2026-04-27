Xi Jinping wants China to read more—as long as it’s the right books

It is the perfect backdrop not just for photos but also for one of China’s new official obsessions: how to get people to read more, and to read more deeply. Since its founding in 1921, China’s Communist Party has treated literacy as a core objective. For Mao Zedong, briefly a librarian before becoming a revolutionary, the motivation was not bookish: he wanted to build a proletariat conscious enough to overthrow its feudal overlords. Yet literacy campaigners can appreciate his results. He helped propel China from a literacy rate of less than 20% in 1949 to about 60% at his death in 1976. It is approaching 99% today.