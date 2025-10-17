Xi removes China’s No. 2 general in escalating purge of military leadership

SINGAPORE—China has purged its second-most senior general and eight other high-ranking military commanders, as leader Xi Jinping dials up a crackdown on corruption and disloyalty in the armed forces with the ouster of a handpicked protégé.

Gen. He Weidong, the lower-ranking of two vice chairmen on the Communist Party’s top military decision-making body and a member of the 24-man Politburo, has been dismissed from the party and the military for severe disciplinary violations and abuses of power, a spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

The party also purged eight other senior officers, including Adm. Miao Hua, the former head of the Central Military Commission’s political-work department; ex-commanders of China’s strategic-missile force and paramilitary police; and former political commissars of China’s army and navy, according to the spokesman.

Investigators found that the nine men had committed “severe violations of party discipline" and “serious duty-related crimes," the spokesman said. Their alleged offenses, which the spokesman said involved especially huge sums of money, were extremely serious in nature and had an extremely negative impact, he said.

All nine men will face court-martial, the spokesman said. None of them could be reached for comment.

Xi’s latest crackdown has raised questions about his ability to root out graft and enforce loyalty in the People’s Liberation Army and make the armed forces combat ready. At stake is China’s quest to become a first-rate military power that can protect its global interests, compete with the U.S. for strategic dominance and potentially seize Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory.

Gen. He is the most senior active-duty military officer that Xi has purged, and the first incumbent vice chair of the Central Military Commission, or CMC, to be ousted in nearly four decades. The 68-year-old general, who hasn’t been seen publicly since March, is also the first sitting Politburo member to be investigated since 2017.

China last purged military officials at this level of seniority roughly a decade ago, when the party expelled two retired CMC vice chairmen on corruption charges during Xi’s first term as leader.

Disciplinary probes have now ensnared three of the six professional military officers who were in the CMC when its current five-year term started in 2022. Xi chairs the CMC, which commands the armed forces, as its only civilian member.

As the CMC’s second-ranked vice chair, He had been overseeing political discipline and ideological training in the armed forces, among other duties. Miao, an ordinary member of the CMC and the former head of its political-work department, was suspended late last year when Beijing first announced an investigation against him.

The third cashiered CMC member, Gen. Li Shangfu, was ousted as defense minister in 2023 and then expelled from the party on corruption charges in June last year.

The party hasn’t announced replacements for He, Miao or Li. The party’s governing Central Committee could appoint new members to the CMC at a plenary meeting next week.

Eight of the nine men named in Friday’s purge announcement, including He and Miao, were members of the Central Committee, which had about 370 full members and nonvoting alternates when its current term started in 2022.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi has used anticorruption purges to consolidate control and advance plans to modernize a military that hasn’t fought a full-scale war since 1979. The goal is to create a more nimble, 21st-century force that can integrate air, sea and land operations, project power and wage war in the digital age.

During his early years as leader, Xi axed dozens of generals and replaced them with officers whom he considered to be more professional and politically reliable. He also overhauled the military’s command structure to put himself more firmly in control.

Xi ramped up defense purges again in the summer of 2023, starting with officers commanding China’s nuclear arsenal, reaching into the military’s highest echelons and defense contractors that produce stealth fighters and other advanced armaments. More than three dozen senior military officers and defense-industry executives have been placed under investigation or removed from office in the past two years or so, according to official disclosures reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, Xi implicitly acknowledged the purges when he ordered the military to launch an indoctrination drive to instill loyalty and fervor among its 2 million personnel. He and Miao had been overseeing this campaign before they were removed.

Earlier in their careers, He and Miao had served in military units based in the southeastern province of Fujian, the mainland region nearest Taiwan, and where Xi had worked for about 17 years until 2002, rising from a municipal vice mayor to provincial governor.

Some China politics analysts have described He and Miao as members of a “Fujian Gang," a loose grouping of senior officials who had worked in that province while Xi was there.

He, whose given name can translate as “guarding the east," led the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command from 2019 to early 2022, overseeing forces stationed closest to Taiwan.

He joined the CMC as vice chairman in 2022, an unusually rapid promotion. Before then, new appointees as CMC vice chairmen typically had experience serving on the Central Committee either as full members or nonvoting alternates. He joined the Central Committee for the first time the day before he was named to the CMC and the Politburo.

He appeared in public most recently in March at the annual meeting of China’s national legislature. As a senior member of the military caucus, he praised Xi’s program to modernize the armed forces and urged more efforts to strengthen political loyalty.

Since then, He has missed official engagements including Politburo meetings and an annual tree-planting event in April that top military officials have attended for the past four decades. He was also the only Politburo member whose name didn’t appear on wreaths at the wake of a retired military-commission vice chairman who died in June.

Xi has stepped up military indoctrination since He disappeared. In July, the CMC issued new rules on “vigorously promoting fine traditions, comprehensively eliminating poisonous influences, and reshaping political cadres’ image and prestige"—a move the military’s flagship newspaper said would help forge “absolute loyalty to the party."

Beijing last purged an incumbent CMC vice chair in 1989, when Zhao Ziyang was removed as the party’s general secretary and the CMC’s first-ranked vice chairman over his perceived softness in handling student protests in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The party sidelined Zhao for opposing martial law and later sent troops to crush the demonstrations—in what became known as the June 4 massacre—before purging him later that month.

