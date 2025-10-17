Xi removes China’s No. 2 general in escalating purge of military leadership
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Oct 2025, 07:24 pm IST
Summary
China also purged eight other high-ranking military commanders, as leader Xi Jinping dials up a crackdown on corruption and disloyalty in the armed forces.
SINGAPORE—China has purged its second-most senior general and eight other high-ranking military commanders, as leader Xi Jinping dials up a crackdown on corruption and disloyalty in the armed forces with the ouster of a handpicked protégé.
