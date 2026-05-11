More than a decade into Xi Jinping’s rule, China’s military has grown more formidable, its factories dominate global manufacturing and its technology pioneers are closing the gap with Silicon Valley.
Xi’s China: dazzling technology, military muscle—and an economic mess
SummaryChina’s government is pouring money into AI, electric cars and military power, while consumer confidence sags and job market grows bleak.
More than a decade into Xi Jinping’s rule, China’s military has grown more formidable, its factories dominate global manufacturing and its technology pioneers are closing the gap with Silicon Valley.
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