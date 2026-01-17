Xi’s enforcers punished nearly a million in 2025—and China’s leader wants more
Xi Jinping has ordered the Communist Party’s discipline inspectors to flex their powers even more forcefully and ensure his policies are executed as intended.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has directed relentless purges to assert a degree of autocratic control unseen in China in decades, with Communist Party enforcers punishing nearly a million people last year. But when it comes to getting things done, he still wants more commitment to his agenda.