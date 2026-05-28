I have a confession to make: I don’t rebalance my portfolio regularly. It’s hard to sell your winners when the stock market keeps going up. And I’m not that worried about a crash since I’m not on the cusp of retirement.
You can’t avoid AI. But don’t let it crowd your retirement portfolio.
SummaryThe market’s reliance on AI stocks poses risk for retirees. Make these moves to protect yourself.
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