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You can’t avoid AI. But don’t let it crowd your retirement portfolio.

Elizabeth O’Brien, Barrons
3 min read28 May 2026, 03:13 PM IST
A message reading AI artificial intelligence, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration
A message reading AI artificial intelligence, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

The market’s reliance on AI stocks poses risk for retirees. Make these moves to protect yourself.

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I have a confession to make: I don’t rebalance my portfolio regularly. It’s hard to sell your winners when the stock market keeps going up. And I’m not that worried about a crash since I’m not on the cusp of retirement.

I have a confession to make: I don’t rebalance my portfolio regularly. It’s hard to sell your winners when the stock market keeps going up. And I’m not that worried about a crash since I’m not on the cusp of retirement.

Rebalancing makes a lot of sense, though, and it’s especially important today. The S&P 500 index has been rising for years, largely fueled by excitement about artificial intelligence. Your portfolio may now be far from balanced, with the bond portion shrinking relative to stocks.

Rebalancing makes a lot of sense, though, and it’s especially important today. The S&P 500 index has been rising for years, largely fueled by excitement about artificial intelligence. Your portfolio may now be far from balanced, with the bond portion shrinking relative to stocks.

Moreover, you may be inadvertently loaded with technology and communications stocks due to their high concentration in the S&P 500—accounting for more than 40% of the index. Any slowdown in AI threatens your whole portfolio.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalYou can’t avoid AI. But don’t let it crowd your retirement portfolio.

You can’t avoid AI. But don’t let it crowd your retirement portfolio.

Elizabeth O’Brien, Barrons
3 min read28 May 2026, 03:13 PM IST
A message reading AI artificial intelligence, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration
A message reading AI artificial intelligence, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

The market’s reliance on AI stocks poses risk for retirees. Make these moves to protect yourself.

Gift this article

I have a confession to make: I don’t rebalance my portfolio regularly. It’s hard to sell your winners when the stock market keeps going up. And I’m not that worried about a crash since I’m not on the cusp of retirement.

I have a confession to make: I don’t rebalance my portfolio regularly. It’s hard to sell your winners when the stock market keeps going up. And I’m not that worried about a crash since I’m not on the cusp of retirement.

Rebalancing makes a lot of sense, though, and it’s especially important today. The S&P 500 index has been rising for years, largely fueled by excitement about artificial intelligence. Your portfolio may now be far from balanced, with the bond portion shrinking relative to stocks.

Rebalancing makes a lot of sense, though, and it’s especially important today. The S&P 500 index has been rising for years, largely fueled by excitement about artificial intelligence. Your portfolio may now be far from balanced, with the bond portion shrinking relative to stocks.

Moreover, you may be inadvertently loaded with technology and communications stocks due to their high concentration in the S&P 500—accounting for more than 40% of the index. Any slowdown in AI threatens your whole portfolio.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalYou can’t avoid AI. But don’t let it crowd your retirement portfolio.
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