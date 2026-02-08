You hate your job. How to hang on until hiring picks up.

The number of workers quitting voluntarily—a signal of confidence in the job market—has remained low for more than a year. That shouldn’t be too surprising given the number of openings continue to decline, while the monthly hiring rate is at levels last seen after the 2007-09 recession.

Staying safe in a job that you already have but don’t like comes with its own set of challenges—whether it’s a difficult boss, tedious responsibilities, few opportunities for advancement, or lousy pay. Is there a way to stay sane and committed in a role you would rather ditch while waiting for a new chance to come around?

Yes, according to career coaches, though it requires some soul-searching, planning for what’s next and, frankly, sucking it up.

“I’m absolutely confident that in most cases you can get unstuck, you can make it less awful, you can create a better situation," said Beverly Jones, president of Clearways Consulting and author of “Find Your Happy at Work."

“We all have the ability to manage our careers more than we think."

Address your discontent

Write a list of every aspect of your job that you don’t like. Be specific. Avoid general characterizations like “it’s boring." Instead, nail down the parts that are boring.

Then explore ways to make some of these better. For example, if you hate your commute to work, try leaving earlier to avoid traffic or play a podcast or audio book to pass the time. Next, recognize some of the annoying parts of your job are out of your control—like a rotten boss—and stop fighting against it.

“Some things are just like the weather right now," Jones said. “I could be miserable or I just choose not to be."

In that same vein, silence that voice in your head that focuses on the negative and doesn’t allow you to see your job’s bright spots. And speaking of positives, write another list with the parts of your job you do like, whether it’s a colleague who makes you laugh or responsibilities that stimulate your creativity.

Think bigger

Instead of getting bogged down on the day-to-day of your job, and your growing disgust for it, fixate on your bigger purpose, said Nancy Ancowitz, a career strategist, and do something to nourish that. It could be volunteer work. It could be a hobby.

“What else can you do in your life that will make you feel that it’s more meaningful?" Ancowitz said, and realize that your job is just a way to pay the bills while you pursue this bigger purpose.

Similarly, consider what you would want to do in the next phase of your career, Jones said. Write that down and make a to-do list that will help you get from where you are today to where you want to be.

“If you start working in some way toward your next phase, it always makes the current situation better," Jones said.

Skill up

Spend time now learning new skills needed for the next role. Unsure which skills you need? Here’s a handy trick from Ancowitz.

“Look at job descriptions for what you might have as your next step and [note] the skills or certifications they are looking for," she said. “How do you measure up to that? Where are the gaps?"

Once you know what you need to add to your résumé, sign up for classes to gain those skills. Check out LinkedIn learning or professional learning courses offered by universities and community colleges. Sometimes these culminate into a special certification that can be added to your résumé. You can also volunteer with a nonprofit to expand your skills—while also nurturing your bigger purpose.

Network, network, network

Another way to open yourself up to more opportunities is good old-fashioned networking, a practice that many gave up during the pandemic and never revived, said Maggie Mistal, a career change coach.

“The clients I see struggling are the ones who haven’t been networking," she said.

An easy way to remedy this is to attend events. Check for ones through Eventbrite, Meetup, LinkedIn or your local Chamber of Commerce. Join professional organizations. Reach out to old colleagues to catch up over coffee or lunch.

And when an opportunity does pop up, a connection will help you get further in the job interview process, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.

“Because the companies are using AI to scan every resume, if you’re not a perfect fit, you can’t get through," Mistal said. “So I tell people on the job search to make sure you’re going through people."

Start where you are

One of the easiest ways to break out of a rut is exploring opportunities where you already are. Reach out to co-workers who work in different areas. Raise your hand for cross-departmental projects. Join an employee resource group. You can even volunteer to help out another team as long as you keep your manager in the loop.

But remember to keep doing a good job in the role that you already have, even if you’re not loving it. “A lot of people, when they get unhappy, they don’t perform well and then doors start to close on them in the company," Mistal said. “So get your performance up to speed."

