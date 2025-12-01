Young Chinese are turning to AI chatbots for friendship and love

Perhaps not surprisingly, the authorities are worried about whether the technology could be used in harmful ways. Users say they suspect that is why they have noticed some companions’ responses have become less emotional. Perhaps a bigger worry for the government is that, in 2024, China’s total fertility rate was 1.0, half that of India and one of the lowest in the world. If young men and women are finding emotional solace in ai partners not real ones, that is not going to help the birth rate.