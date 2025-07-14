Your next lawn chair is coming from Vietnam, but it’s still kind of Chinese
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jul 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Summary
China’s manufacturers are pushing across the border to dodge higher tariffs, potentially undermining Trump’s goal of reducing U.S. dependence on Beijing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In May, hundreds of workers at a furniture factory here got a nice surprise. Their Chinese bosses were giving them a nearly 45% raise.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story