Your summer travel is about to be hit with fuel surcharges

Starting in Europe and Asia and now moving to the U.S., airlines have been slapping new fuel-related fees on tickets. Air France-KLM hiked its fuel surcharge on certain routes, while Cathay Pacific Airways said it would boost its fuel fee by even more this week. Starting April 1, a new add-on fee of $200 will be charged, up from the $149 customers paid in March, according to Cathay’s website.