Air travelers are paying the price for airlines’ surging fuel costs.
Your summer travel is about to be hit with fuel surcharges
SummaryRising prices for jet fuel are expected to cost carriers hundreds of millions of dollars. To cope, they’re raising fares and charging travelers more fees.
Air travelers are paying the price for airlines’ surging fuel costs.
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